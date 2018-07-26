There is only one Buffy Summers, according to fans and writer Monica Owusu-Breen.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the talk of the town when words got out that Owusu-Breen was developing a script for a new take on Joss Whedon's iconic series, with Whedon on board to executive produce. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whedon is also working with Owusu-Breen on the script, which was said to be an inclusive reboot. The news sent fans of the original show, which ran for seven seasons across The WB and UPN, into a frenzy. Now Owusu-Breen is speaking out.