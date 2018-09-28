Amal Clooney made a stylish statement in a bold red dress in New York City on Friday.

The human rights attorney donned a red cape dress as she made her way to the United Nations, pairing the dress with a desert Bancroft leather satchel from Michael Kors Collection and matching heels. Photographers spotted Clooney carrying a long coat on her arm as she walked outside.

After arriving at the UN, Clooney delivered a speech during the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy conference at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Clooney, who is on the legal team representing imprisoned Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, addressed Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her speech, calling on him to pardon the journalists.