Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out About Her Own Sexual Assault

"What we saw today is about a much bigger issue of survivors of sexual assault being persecuted, judged and re-traumatized when they do come forward," she continued. "We are told that if it were 'real', we would have reported it at the time. Often when we were merely children or young girls. Girls who were assaulted and then had 'whore' written on lockers because rumors spread. Girls who were afraid of becoming a pariah in their social circles because they told the truth. It was easier to stay quiet."

"And as we grew older and it happened again, we had been trained to remain silent," Sweetin went on to write. "We had learned the lesson that no one will believe us. That even if someone DOES, it holds no consequence. We had watched other women come forward, only to be told 'there were no witnesses, so it's your word against his', knowing that 'his' story is always more believed than 'hers'."