Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out About Her Own Sexual Assault

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 8:51 AM

Jodie Sweetin is sharing her sexual assault story.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Thursday in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. After watching Ford's testimony, Sweetin wrote a message to her fans about her own sexual assault experience.

"I stand with her. I AM her. I was the girl who never reported because I blamed myself. I was the woman who never reported because I didn't want to go through the pain and ridicule," Sweetin wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a jacket with "What Doesn't Kill You F--ks You Up Mentally" written on it. "The same sort of pain that I witnessed Dr Christine Blasey Ford walk through today."

"What we saw today is about a much bigger issue of survivors of sexual assault being persecuted, judged and re-traumatized when they do come forward," she continued. "We are told that if it were 'real', we would have reported it at the time. Often when we were merely children or young girls. Girls who were assaulted and then had 'whore' written on lockers because rumors spread. Girls who were afraid of becoming a pariah in their social circles because they told the truth. It was easier to stay quiet."

"And as we grew older and it happened again, we had been trained to remain silent," Sweetin went on to write. "We had learned the lesson that no one will believe us. That even if someone DOES, it holds no consequence. We had watched other women come forward, only to be told 'there were no witnesses, so it's your word against his', knowing that 'his' story is always more believed than 'hers'."

Sweetin concluded her post by telling her fans, "This isn't about politics for me. This is about a panel of people brushing aside someone's trauma. I will not sit still. I will not stay quiet. Although I may never be as brave or as unflinching in the face of such an inquisition as she was today, it has given me hope. That maybe, just maybe, female survivors of sexual assault may be heard. Even if our voice is barely above a whisper. #imwithher #listentoyourwomen #tellyourtruth #ihearyou."

Sweetin joins a growing number of celebrities who have shared their sexual assault stories in recent weeks. On Thursday, Busy Philipps revealed to her social media followers that she was raped at the age of 14. Girls alum Jemima Kirke also shared the story of her rape on Thursday in a tweet to her fans, writing, "Im hugely grateful to this woman today. #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord."

Lili Reinhart and Ashley Judd have also recently taken to Twitter to join the #WhyIDidntReport movement.

