Robert Downey Jr. Is a PCAs Finalist for Male Movie Star of 2018, But We've Been Obsessed With His Film Roles for Years

Avengers: Infinity War, GIF

Marvel / Walt Disney Pictures

Is there any role that Robert Downey Jr. can't play? The simple answer: no!

The New York native has been in the entertainment business for a long time and in that time he has established himself as one of the greatest of them all.

So, when the 53-year-old actor was announced as one of the finalists for Male Movie Star of 2018 for the upcoming People's Choice Awards last month it was an honor that was totally well deserved...at least in our eyes.

After his finalist status was revealed, we took a look back at some of the Avengers: Infinity War star's past movie roles and realized—OK, we already knew it—that he has one impressive resume when it comes to Hollywood hits.

Not only has he embodied Iron Man in all of the Avengers films and the Iron Man films over the past decade, but he's been Sherlock Holmes, a reporter in Good Night, and Good Luck, a journalist in Zodiac and portrayed so many more iconic characters in between.

People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

While we are all about celebrating the star for his superhero persona in Avengers: Infinity War—because Tony Stark and Iron Man go hand-in-hand with Robert Downey Jr.'s name—his other roles shouldn't be forgotten or glossed over.

So, as you prepare to vote for the legendary star for his role in the latest Avengers film (do so by clicking here), make sure to take a trip down Hollywood lane by looking through our best roles gallery for the bad boy turned box office hit maker below.

Trust us, seeing the actor's old roles will make you want to vote for him even more.

Just make sure that if you want to vote for Downey for this year's PCAs you do it before Friday, Oct. 19, which is when our final round of voting comes to a close.

Read

People's Choice Awards Finalist Scarlett Johansson Is One Super (Hero) Actress & Her Past Roles Prove It!

Robert Downey Jr., The Pick-Up Artist

20th Century Fox

The Pick-Up Artist

Whether making a move on Molly Ringwald, channeling Charlie Chaplin or suiting up as a superhero, the 53-year-old actor has managed to entertain us time and time again. Movie star? Yeah, we think he's earned that title. Take a look at this two-time Academy Award-winner's range of characters as we look back at some of his best roles.

Robert Downey Jr., Less Than Zero

20th Century Fox

Less Than Zero

Starring in this 1987 drama, Downey plays a drug addict whose startup record company takes a turn for the worst. The movie grossed over $12.3 million at the box office, and Downey was praised by Janet Maslin, a writer for The New York Times, for his star performance. She wrote in her film review, "Mr. Downey gives a performance that is desperately moving, with the kind of emotion that comes as a real surprise in these surroundings."

Robert Downey Jr. Johnny Be Good

Twentieth Century Fox

Johnny Be Good

The 1988 comedy revolves around the college recruitment process for high school football players, one of which is played by Downey. Despite poor reviews, the film grossed over $17.5 million at the box office.

Article continues below

Robert Downey Jr., Air America

Carolco Pictures

Air America

Co-starring with Mel Gibson, Downey stars as a helicopter traffic pilot, whose license is revoked, for an LA radio station. The 1990 action comedy grossed a worldwide total of over $33.4 million.

Robert Downey Jr, Soapdish

Paramount Pictures

Soapdish

Playing the role of David Barnes, a producer of a daytime drama, Downey co-stars with Sally Field in the $36.4 million-grossing 1991 comedy.

Robert Downey Jr, Chaplin

Lions Gate Home Entertainment

Chaplin

As star Charlie Chaplin of the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama, Downey scored Best Actor at the BAFTA Awards and was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance.

Article continues below

Robert Downey Jr, Wonder Boys

Paramount Pictures

Wonder Boys

In this 2000 comedy-drama, Downey co-stars with Michael DouglasTobey Maguire and Katie Holmes, playing the role of a book editor. At the L.A. Outfest, Downey won the Screen Idol Award for his role.

Robert Downey Jr., Good Night, and Good Luck

Warner Independent Pictures

Good Night, and Good Luck

Starring as reporter Joseph Wershba in the 2005 black-and-white historical drama, Downey helped the film earn $56.5 million off of a $7 million budget.

Robert Downey Jr, Zodiac

Paramount Pictures

Zodiac

Co-starring with Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo, Downey plays the park of Paul Avery, a journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle assigned to the Zodiac case, in this $84.8 million-grossing 2007 mystery thriller.

Article continues below

Robert Downey Jr, Iron Man

Paramount Pictures

Iron Man

In 2008, Downey starred as Tony Stark, or Iron Man, a genius inventor and playboy, in this $585.2 million-grossing superhero hit. Winning Best Actor at the Saturn Awards, Downey would go on to star in two more movies in this ultra successful franchise.

Tropic Thunder, Robert Downey Jr.

Dreamworks Pictures

Tropic Thunder

Downey acts as Kirk Lazarus, an Australian method actor, in this 2008 action comedy. Co-starring with Ben Stiller and Jack Black, the star-studded cast helped the film gross $188.1 million at the box office.

Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, The Soloist

Paramount Pictures

The Soloist

Playing the role of Steve Lopez, a a journalist working for the Los Angeles Times, Downey co-stars with Jamie Foxx, who plays a homeless Juilliard alum, in this 2009 British-American drama. The film was commended for Downy and Foxx's strong performances despite only grossing $38.3 million off of a $60 million budget.

Article continues below

Sherlock Holmes, Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Sherlock Holmes

In this 2009 mystery period action film, the Manhattan-native stars as private detective Sherlock Holmes, acting alongside Jude Law and Rachel McAdams. The film was a commercial success, grossing $524 million at the box office, with Downey winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.

Iron Man 2, Randy's Donuts

Paramount Pictures

Iron Man 2

In the second hit film of the superhero franchise, Downey stars with Gwyneth PaltrowScarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson in the $623.9 million-grossing 2010 film.

Robert Downey Jr., Due Date

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Due Date

Co-starring with Zach Galifianakis and Jamie Foxx, Downey plays the part of Peter Highman, a successful architect who is travelling home to be with his pregnant wife. Off a $65 million budget, the 2010 comedy grossed $211.8 million.

Article continues below

The Avengers

Marvel

The Avengers

In 2012, Downey played Iron Man in this whopping $1.5 billion-grossing hit, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Robert Downey, Jr, Iron Man 3

Marvel/Walt Disney Pictures

Iron Man 3

In the third film of the franchise, Downey launched the superhero sequel to gross $1.2 billion at the box office. Downey won Favorite Action Movie Star at the People's Choice Awards and Best Actor at the Saturn Awards for his star role in the movie.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel/Disney Enterprises

Grossing $1.4 billion worldwide, the 2015 Avengers sequel again features an all-star cast, including Chris HemsworthMark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, with Downey starring as Iron Man.

Article continues below

Spider-Man Homecoming, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Spider-Man: Homecoming

As a young Spider-Man's mentor, Downey continues his role as Iron Man, helping the 2017 film gross $880.2 million at the box office.

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

This 2018 superhero film smashed records, grossing over $2 billion, with Downey playing his well-known role of Iron Man.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

