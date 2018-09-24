Andrea Constand Asks for Justice at Bill Cosby's Sentencing

14 years and two trials later, Andrea Constand has spoken at the sentencing of Bill Cosby.

As the television star awaits Montgomery County Court Judge Steven O'Neill's decision regarding his sentencing, Constand addressed the court in Morristown, Pa. on Monday during the first day of his sentencing hearing. Hours earlier, she took to social media, citing a Bible passage. "Be wrathful, but do not sin; do not let the sun set while you are still angry; do not give the Devil an opportunity. Ephesians 4: 26," Constand tweeted early Monday.

By the afternoon, she had briefly taken the stand. "I testified...[The] jury heard me," Constand said. "All I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit." Constand reportedly submitted a longer victim-impact statement that was not read during the hearing.