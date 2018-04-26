Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault in Retrial

The verdict is in, Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three charges of aggravated indecent assault in his retrial.

After a second day of deliberations, the verdict was read in court on Thursday. Cosby faces a maximum of 10 years as well as a fine up to $25,000 on each count. Cosby will remain free on bail until his sentencing, NBC News reports.

Cosby was on trial on charges of assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He has denied any wrongdoing. Cosby's first trial on the case ended in a mistrial in 2017 after a deadlocked jury failed to reach a verdict.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Cosby appeared to have an outburst in court.