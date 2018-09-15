Nick Jonas is having a home run of a birthday weekend.

The singer, who turns 26 on Sunday, spent Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., which is where the baseball team the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim play. The "Right Now" singer posted a photo to his social media accounts of him clad in red Angels apparel getting ready to take a swing at bat. "Baseball is cool," he captioned the picture of him.

Big brother Joe Jonas is visible behind the batting cage.

Nick's fiancée Priyanka Chopra stayed on photo duty during this moment. From the looks of it, the stadium was pretty empty with the exception of Nick's birthday crew.

The birthday entourage must have stayed at Angel Stadium all day because the Quantico actress shared an Instagram photo of a large group of people sitting in a box above the field. "Birthday Hang," she wrote.