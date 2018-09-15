Kris Jenner Reveals if She'll Ever Get Married Again

Kris Jenner just answered the million-dollar question everyone has been asking for ages: Will she get re-married?

The KarJenner matriarch spoke with Family Law attorney Laura Wasser on the lawyer's new podcast called Divorce Sucks! and addressed the question head-on.

"You know you never say never," Jenner responded. "But I often say it's just not what I need to do again based on my past."

The momager was first married to Robert Kardashian from 1978-1991 and they had four children together: Kourney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

"One of my biggest regrets is that that marriage fell apart," she told Harvey Levin on an episode of Fox's OBJECTified.

Not long after the divorce in 1991, she married Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner). The two of them announced their separation in October 2013, filed for divorce almost a year later and then finalized their divorce in Dec. 2014. Per legal requirements, they were not fully divorced until March 23, 2015.