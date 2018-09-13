When it comes to the issue of monogamy, Scarlett Johansson has staked her position as somewhat on the fence.

She's seen the rewarding connection two people find when they remain firmly committed to one another, the ease at which they can relax into a relationship and she's experienced it herself, devoting herself first to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and then French ad manager Romain Dauriac in marriages that lasted roughly two years a piece. But she's also realistic about the fact that some find such stringent parameters kinda tough.

"Well, with every gain there's a loss, right? So that's a loss," she opined to Playboy last year. "You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing."

But...

"I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person," she admitted. "I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work."