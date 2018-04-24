Scarlett Johansson Can't Unsee This Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johansson, Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Did Ellen DeGeneres just break up Scarlett Johanssonand Colin Jost with a single photo? 

Well, ok, no, but a split wasn't entirely off the table when the Avengers star laid eyes on a throwback photo of her SNL beau with fellow comedian John Mulaney. One word: beard. 

"I thought that was a disguise, but that's really what he looked like...had you seen that?" DeGeneres asked the star. 

"I mean—I can't unsee it now," she quipped back. 

"Have I just broken y'all up?" the host continued. 

"I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget," Johansson retorted. 

Photos

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It wasn't long before a photo of Jost today was back on the screen behind the women. 

"That's how I like to remember him," the actress joked. "That's how I'll always remember him by now that we're broken up."

All kidding aside, it sounds like she's smitten with Jost nearly a year after they were first romantically linked last spring. 

When DeGeneres teased her with questions about "Weekend Update," she couldn't lie about her favorite anchor. 

"It's hard to pick [between Jost and Michael Che. No, it's not that hard to pick," she joked. "I guess I'm a Colin fan, I have to say."

However, that was before she saw that photo of his beard. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Scarlett Johansson , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gabrielle Union

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanessa Grimaldi

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Has a New Boyfriend: All the Details on Her Private Romance

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Are Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Dividing Friends?

Jonathan Francetic, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Molly and Jonathan Reunite for Tense Decision Day

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, 2018 Grammy Awards

All the Details on Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Latest Undercover Date

Prince Harry & Meghan Step Out After Royal Baby No. 3 Birth

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.