The Truth About Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's Enduring 35-Year Marriage

Watch : Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgewick Try VIRAL Footloose Challenge

More than three decades deep into marriage with fellow actor Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick really has nothing to offer by way of guidance.

Asked about the key to their nearly 35-year union, she quipped on a March episode of E! News, "The secret is don't take advice about how to keep a marriage going from a celebrity. That's the secret."

Well, then...

Proving that they are, as always, in lock step, her groom gave a similar answer when queried by Entertainment Tonight in 2015: "Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married."

Though, honestly, their shared mantra may just be a coverup for the fact that they don't really have any novel new tips. They put in the effort, certainly, but theirs is a union that just...works. "I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing," she explained to People. "We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's the truth."