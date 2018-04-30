You know what they say, behind every national treasure is a real gem.

And Tom Hanks would be the first to say that wife Rita Wilsonis the star of this operation, this enduring love affair that started in the 1980s and continues to warm cold, jaded hearts in Hollywood and beyond.

"I'm a lucky man," Hanks quipped to E! News in 2016. "She could've done better."

Well-played, sir, but we didn't believe it then, and we don't believe it now.

"I view my wife as my lover, and we have a bond that goes beyond words like wife or girlfriend or mother," Hanks explained to Oprah Winfrey in 2001. "For example, I was able to construct a number of things in Philadelphia because of my relationship with Rita. The way my character felt about his lover is the way I feel about mine. The same was true when I played Forrest Gump, who loved Jenny. Without my connection with Rita, I don't know how I would've been able to connect with what Forrest was going through."

What you have there is one of the most celebrated movie stars in the world crediting his other half with the oomph that won him both of his Best Actor Oscars. That's a man.