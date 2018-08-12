Khloe Kardashian once warned others to "never go against the family," but what happens when they're fighting amongst each other?

On this week's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian called a meeting with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as their bickering had gotten out of hand. In an attempt to rectify the situation, Kim suggested that they all attend therapy together.

"We all communicate really weird and we just don't ever express what's really bothering us and we all walk on eggshells around each other," Kanye West's wife relayed during a sit down.

Although Kourtney wasn't on board with the idea, Kim made it abundantly clear that the therapy session was mandatory. "Well we're all going to therapy together, so it's happening," Kim demanded. "Because we all need to communicate with a mediator and we don't have that mediator."