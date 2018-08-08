It's not okay to art shame…just ask Khloe Kardashian!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner lays into the Revenge Body host for not being more knowledgeable about art. Understandably, this doesn't sit well with Khloe, especially since her mom only just became an art fan in recent years.

"You need to go to like an art class," Kris lectures Khloe after the latter asks about a piece in the momager's office.

"Just because I'm not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn't turn your nose up," Kris' daughter retorts. "You should be like, 'Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is…' instead of making me feel less than and uneducated."