by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 11:52 AM
Scott Disick is "very happy" his ex Kourtney Kardashian has split from her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, E! News has learned exclusively.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 25-year-old model beau called it quits after almost two years together.
"Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia, he never liked Younes for Kourtney," a source told E! News exclusively on Wednesday.
Scott, 35, and model Sofia Richie, 19, went public with their romance in September. It is his longest relationship since his breakup with Kourtney three years ago.
"Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney," the source said. "He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy. Everything is always better for the kids' sake, when they are in a good place."
Kourtney and Scott, who share three children, were together for nine years before they split in July 2015. Kourtney and Younes started dating in late 2016. Their relationship was Kourtney's longest since her breakup from Scott.
"In the beginning, Scott was making fun of Kourtney for dating someone so young and saying it would never last," another source told E! News. "Once he got with Sofia, he couldn't say anything about Younes. It gave him a lot of perspective and understanding that age is just a number. It was hard for him to see Kourtney dating and he was looking for any reason to not like Younes. But since being with Sofia, he has moved on. Scott cares a lot less than he used to. Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy."
Questionable paparazzi photos had played a part in Kourtney's breakups with both Scott and Younes. She broke up with Scott just after he was photographed partying with other girls, including Chloe Bartoli. E! News later learned that Bartoli was "adamant" that nothing happened between them and that he was like a "brother" and a "best friend" to her.
Kourtney and Younes' breakup comes soon after photos of him getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico surfaced. She denied being "involved romantically" with Younes, while he lashed out at the media for making him out to be a "bad guy" when he was hanging out with 12 other friends as well.
"He's not surprised to see what has happened with Younes," the second source told E! News about Scott. "He never trusted him or liked him at all."
Scott was not happy about Kourtney and Younes' relationship from the start.
"Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone," another insider told E! News at the time. "He'll always love her, regardless of their status."
In February, another source told E! News that "Scott is still insanely jealous of Younes," adding, "He just can't come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has found true happiness with someone else."
The source added at the time that even though Scott was happily dating Sofia, he "can't deal with someone else having Kourtney."
In June, Scott and Sofia, 19, spent a couple of days apart after he was reported to have cheated on her. He denied they had broken up.
During their short hiatus, a source told E! News that Kourtney "could care less about Scott's personal life" and "was focused on Scott being a good dad and that's it."
