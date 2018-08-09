The king of pranks is back! And this time Scott Disick is setting his sights on "art snob" Kris Jenner.

After the momager "art shamed" daughter Khloe Kardashian, Khloe and Scott decided to team up and give the art-lover a taste of her own medicine by introducing her to a fake up-and-coming artist in this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Today will be the day that we introduce Kris to this artist and hopefully everything goes well and she falls for it," Scott tells the camera. "I mean you have remember here, this guy has absolutely no knowledge of art. The only thing he knows is how to basically pretend that he knows."

It's then Kris is introduced to art's next rising star, Art Vandelay.