Earlier this week, Garrett Yrigoyen proposed to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelorette.

The medical sales rep from Reno, Nev. popped the question with an 18-karat gold, three-stone engagement ring designed by Neil Lane. The bling featured an oval center stone that was framed by two oval-cut diamonds, as well as a diamond-studded band. The ring weighed a total of 3.76 carats.

"Each time I work with a contestant to select a ring it's a special process, and this time it was even more exciting given Becca's path to finding love," Neil Lane told E! News. "Garrett was so sincere and caring. You could just feel his joy and enthusiasm for Becca. His choice of yellow gold paired with oval-shaped diamonds blends the traditional and modern, signifying the pure love between this new couple."