How Becca Kufrin's Engagement Ring Compares to Other Bachelorette Bling

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 12:09 PM

Becca Kufrin, Desiree Hartsock, Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette

Getty Images/AP

Earlier this week, Garrett Yrigoyen proposed to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelorette.

The medical sales rep from Reno, Nev. popped the question with an 18-karat gold, three-stone engagement ring designed by Neil Lane. The bling featured an oval center stone that was framed by two oval-cut diamonds, as well as a diamond-studded band. The ring weighed a total of 3.76 carats.

"Each time I work with a contestant to select a ring it's a special process, and this time it was even more exciting given Becca's path to finding love," Neil Lane told E! News. "Garrett was so sincere and caring. You could just feel his joy and enthusiasm for Becca. His choice of yellow gold paired with oval-shaped diamonds blends the traditional and modern, signifying the pure love between this new couple."

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Put Their Relationship Knowledge to the Test on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette, engagement rings

Neil Lane/Getty Images

Of course, the jeweler has designed several rings for ABC's brides-to-be. Here's a look back at how Kufrin's ring compares to other Bachelorette bling.

Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette, engagement rings

ABC/AP

On season 13 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay received a proposal from Bryan Abasolo. The chiropractor popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond sparkler that included a pavé border and a platinum band. The ring weighed over three carats, and an insider told E! News it was worth "over $100,000."

Jojo Fletcher, The Bachelorette, engagement rings

ABC

But before Lindsay handed out the roses, JoJo Fletcher did the honor. Jordan Rodgers proposed to the season 12 star on a beach in Thailand. A source told E! News the sparkly stunner weighed 3.75-carats and featured "an oval-shaped diamond with a pavé halo surrounding it." The insider also said it was set in platinum and had an estimated worth of $100,000.

Desiree Hartsock, The Bachelorette, engagement rings

Neil Lane/Getty Images

Desiree Hartsock also had a gorgeous rock. Chris Siegfried proposed to Hartsock at the end of season nine with a vintage-style ring. The sparkler included a cushion-cut diamond center stone that weighed 3.70 carts. It also included an 18-karat rose gold and platinum intertwined band and 204 small round-cut diamonds. 

All of these ladies are still with their final pick. In fact, Hartsock and Siegfried are expecting their second child.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

E! Online        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
