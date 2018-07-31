"I'm Eddie Brock. I'm a reporter. I always seem to find myself questioning something the government may not be looking at. I found something really bad, and I have been...taken."

That's an understatement.

Sony Pictures has just released another trailer for Venom, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom. The movie, in theaters Oct. 5, pits the antihero against inventor Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed), who's been experimenting on an alien symbiote. "Look around at the world. What do you see? A planet on the brink of collapse. Human beings are disposable, but man and symbiote combined?" he says. "This is a new race, a new species—a higher life form."

After the symbiote unexpectedly bonds with Eddie at Carlton's Life Foundation, he doesn't know what to make of his Jekyll and Hyde duality. "We cannot just hurt people," he tells the symbiote, which has given him superpowers—provided they share his body. "Look in my eyes, Eddie. The way I see it, we can do whatever we want," the symbiote says. "Do we have a deal?"

Of course, it doesn't take long for Eddie to embrace his new abilities.

"That power?" he says. "It's not completely awful."