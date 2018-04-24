Sony Pictures dropped a new trailer for Venom on Monday, and fans finally got to see Tom Hardy mutate into Marvel's anti-hero.

Back in February, the entertainment company released a teaser trailer for the film. While fans caught a glimpse of Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and saw the alien Symbiote that overtakes his body, they didn't see the actor fully morph into the Spider Man villain.

The new trailer starts by giving sneak peeks of the transformation. First, Hardy's eyes begin to change. Then, he starts to feel sick. He eventually hears voices. By the end of the clip, Hardy has fully transformed into the anti-hero—fangs and all.

"See, we didn't actually forget to put in Venom in the movie," Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman joked on Monday after screening the trailer at CinemaCon (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Watch the video to see Hardy fully take on the alter-ego.