BACKGRID
A picture is worth a thousand words, but what about a song?
Ariana Grande changed the name of the song "Pete" about her fiancé Pete Davidson on her upcoming album Sweetener, but fans of the newly engaged couple don't have anything to worry about. In fact, all she did was add a last name. The song's new name is "Pete Davidson."
A fan on Twitter reached out to Grande and inquired about the name change and, per songwriting fashion, her response was pretty poetic. Grande wrote, "i like the way it looks i love his name and i love him music lasts forever. it'll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so i want my love for him and how i feel to be a part of that."
Fans initially had a polarizing reaction to Grande's "Pete" song title choice. In an Instagram reply to one user's opinion, Grande replied, "He's my fiancé. This is my album. I'm an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn't for you, that's OK."
Grande's Twitter interaction comes just days after the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer announced she would be taking a brief hiatus from social media after Davidson deleted all his photos from Instagram. He said in an Instagram story, "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good."
Song titles aren't the only way the newly engaged couple express their affection for each other. Throughout their relationship and into their engagement, Grande and Davidson could hardly stop posting photos of each other and commenting on them. One comment in particular is what prompted Davidson to go dark on social media.
Followers called out Davidson for commenting "what a cutie" on a photo of Grande and her grandpa, who had died four years earlier.
While Grande and Davidson have taken a hiatus from social media, fans have hardly done the same. In fact, the Internet has taken to Twitter to exchange theories about Grande and Davidson's wedding date. Both of them have a tattoo with the numbers "8418," which was apparently Davidson's late father's badge number, who was a firefighter and died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Twitter users now believe that their wedding date could also be August 8, 2018.
Sweetener will be released on August 17, 2018.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.