Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel Pack on the PDA at Wimbledon

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 10:49 AM

Sealed with a kiss!

Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel confirmed their romance this week as they packed on the PDA at Wimbledon. The 32-year-old Aquaman star and the 31-year-old art curator arrived hand-in-hand at day seven of the tennis event in London. Heard, wearing a green jumpsuit and colorful heels, was later spotted kissing Schnabel as they sat in their seats.

The couple has been sparking romance rumors in recent months, but this is the first time they've been spotted packing on the PDA at a public event. It was just two years ago that Schnabel was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with then-girlfriend Heidi Klum at Wimbledon.

After dating for about three years, Klum and Schnabel called it quits in Sept. 2017. The supermodel confirmed the news to People at the time, sharing, "I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect."

As for Heard, the actress finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp in early 2017. Months later, Heard went public with her romance with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but the couple has since split.

Heard and Schnabel join the growing list of stars who've been spotted at Wimbledon this year. Drake, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and more celebs have been photographed watching the tennis matches in the last week.

