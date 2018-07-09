Her style certainly left a mark on her eldest heir. When Diana gave birth to her future king in 1982, her insistence on hands-on parenting was seen as revolutionary. After all, a newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II left young kids Prince Charles and Princess Anne in the care of his grandparents and household staff to embark on a six-month tour of the Commonwealth shortly after her coronation. And her decisions to let them wear jeans and baseball caps and eat McDonald's hamburgers, while not express defiance of any sort of rule, were certainly not the done thing.

Now the 36-year-old and his wife Kate Middleton, 36, are following in her trailblazing footsteps. While the pair certainly abide by many royal traditions—today, after all, 11-week-old Louis was baptized at St. James's Palace wearing a replica of the intricate lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841, the same outfit his older siblings donned—they're keen to give their tiny heirs a life outside the gilded walls of Kensington Palace. "They feel it's important to make them aware of their backgrounds," a source told Us Weekly. But it's also "vital" for their kids—third, fourth and fifth in line for the British throne, respectively—"to have as much normalcy in their lives as possible."

So far, they feel they've struck just the right balance. As William told BBC News in 2016, "As far as we're concerned, within our family unit, we are a normal family. I love my children the same way any father does."