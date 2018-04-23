Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on April 23.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The little one was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London and joins brother Prince George, 4, and sisterPrincess Charlotte, 2.

Sadly, Prince William's children will never meet their paternal grandmother—a reality the Duke of Cambridge has spoken about before.

In Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which aired on HBO in July, the 35-year-old heir to the British throne said he is "constantly talking about Granny Diana" with George and Charlotte. Had she not died in a car accident 20 years ago next month, Princess Diana would be 56 years old, probably doting on her two grandchildren.

"We've got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. It's hard, because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that, that level of detail. So, I do regularly when putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers—there were two grandmothers—in their lives," William said. "So, it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."