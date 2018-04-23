by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:33 AM
Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on April 23.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
The little one was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London and joins brother Prince George, 4, and sisterPrincess Charlotte, 2.
Sadly, Prince William's children will never meet their paternal grandmother—a reality the Duke of Cambridge has spoken about before.
In Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which aired on HBO in July, the 35-year-old heir to the British throne said he is "constantly talking about Granny Diana" with George and Charlotte. Had she not died in a car accident 20 years ago next month, Princess Diana would be 56 years old, probably doting on her two grandchildren.
"We've got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. It's hard, because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that, that level of detail. So, I do regularly when putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers—there were two grandmothers—in their lives," William said. "So, it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."
Watch The Duke talk about Granny Diana and about keeping the memory of the late Princess alive for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/crmKG9Y7Ua— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2017
Courtesy of HBO
Diana might have liked her grandchildren a little too much, he joked. "She'd be a nightmare grandmother—absolute nightmare. She'd love the children to bits, but she'd be an absolute nightmare," he says. "She'd come and go and she'd come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave."
Though nearly two decades have passed, William still feels closely connected to Diana. "They always live with you, people you lose like that," he said. "My mother lives with me every day."
William spoke about how Diana gave him a sense of normalcy normally not afforded to members of the royal family—something he and Kate Middleton are doing with their own children. "She understood there was a real life outside the palace walls," he said, mentioning some of her numerous philanthropic efforts. "She wanted us to see it from a very young age."
In the documentary, William and Prince Harry share never-before-seen family photos and open up about Diana's life inside the palace walls. For the most part, the two brothers had a happy early childhood. In fact, William only ever remembers seeing his mom cry over stories in the media. "Harry and I lived through that, and one lesson I've learned is you never let [the media] in too far, because it's very difficult to get them back out again. You've got to maintain a barrier and a boundary," William argued, "because if both sides cross it, a lot of pain can come from it."
