5 Dietary Trends Celebrities Are Loving This Summer

Collagen Peptides by Vital Proteins: This soluble supplement has celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Graham and Kourtney Kardashian's skin looking amazing. These peptides can be dissolved into almost anything, hot or cold. And according to the brand, the ingredients are sourced from grass-fed pasture-raised bovine. Many of their products have a range of benefits for anyone looking to be their most beautiful this summer. Ingredients range from anything from organic fruit powder to Hyaluronic Acid. Whether it's your hair, skin, joints or nails, these proteins will have you covered from head to toe. This collagen-based powder dissolves into your choice of water, coffee, tea, baked goods...you name it!

For those with a sweet toot, Vital Proteins also offers digestible collagen, a beauty collagen supplement said to nourish your inner glow and tone, enhance hydration, improve elasticity and maintain firm skin. These blends are also soluble and come in multiple flavors. But for the ultimate treat, turn them into a frozen collagen deserts with the recipe below. Collagen popsicles and poppin skin? What more could you want?

Lavender Blackberry Beauty Pop:

1 cup of blackberries

14-ounce can of organic coconut milk

1 acket (or 2 scoops) of Vital Proteins

2 Tbsp of organic, raw honey

Juice of 1/2 lemon; slice the other half & set aside

In a high-speed blender, add blackberries, coconut milk, Lavender Lemon Beauty Collagen, honey, and lemon juice. Blend on high until completely pureed. Pour into popsicle molds. Add in additional lemon slices, placing along the sides of the mold. Freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight for best results. Serve frozen and enjoy!

Strawberry Hibiscus Beauty Pop:

1 Cup of organic strawberries

1/2 cup of water

1 Packet (or 2 scoops) of Vital Proteins

2 Tbsp of organic, raw honey

Juice of 1 lemon

Handful of hibiscus flower petals (or other available edible flower)

In a high-speed blender, add strawberries, water, Strawberry Lemon Beauty Collagen, honey, and lemon juice. Blend on high until completely pureed. Pour into popsicle molds, adding in flower petals. Freeze for at least six hours or overnight for best results.

