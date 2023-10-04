Why Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have Kept Their Relationship So Private

Watch : Proof Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Romance Is Pure Magic

One very famous person on her own can cause quite a stir. But put two very famous people together and they somehow manage to disappear.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been a couple for close to six years, and although their relationship began under highly visible circumstances—right before Johnson was about to embark on a press tour for Fifty Shades Freed—they started out and have remained a particularly low-key pair.

Which isn't to be confused with casual, as Martin demonstrates when he serenades his biggest fan during Coldplay shows.

Rather, the outward trappings of their conscious coupling can't help but call to mind the singer's marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, in that paparazzi have tracked him and Johnson all over the world but they've never posed for photos on a red carpet and there's roughly one professional snap of them seated at an event to show for all these years.

Which is just how Martin has always preferred to operate, having shared his opinion more than a decade ago that red carpets are for selling and promoting—and when it comes to romance, he and his partner are doing neither.