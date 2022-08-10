Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years

Watch : Antonio Banderas on Stepdaughter Dakota in "Fifty Shades"

Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever.

The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.

"I know the expectations of these movies are enormous but we know—every member of the family, brother, sister, real father—that she's a good actress," Banderas gushed. "She's going to have a fantastic career because actually she can play many different turfs...This is a great opportunity for her and I know that she's going to take it."

