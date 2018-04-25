Kate Middleton's Mom and Brother Visit Her and Prince William's Newborn Son

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018

The royal baby got a visit from his grandmother and uncle on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton's mom, Carole Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton, were photographed at Kensington Palace earlier today. Before arriving at Kensington Palace, Carole was spotted picking up Prince George from school and bringing him back home. These visits follow two days after Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child together.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. Hours later, the couple introduced their newborn son to the world as the stepped out of the hospital together. Following the formal introduction, the couple left the hospital and went back home with their baby, whose name has not yet been announced.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Meets Her Newborn Nephew

Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Anzac Day

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, where he gave an update on the new royal baby.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," William can be heard saying in a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good."

William was also overheard talking about possible baby names on Wednesday. When Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked William if he's considered the name Alexander for his new baby, he replied, "Well, it's funny you should say that. It's a good name."

But we'll have to keep waiting until the name is officially announced, which hopefully will be soon!

Pippa Middleton

Danny Martindale/WENN

In addition to meeting his grandma and uncle, the new royal baby got a visit from his aunt, Pippa Middleton, on Tuesday. Pippa, who is currently expecting her first child, was photographed at Kensington Palace one day after the royal baby's birth.

What do you think William and Kate will name their third child? Sound off in the comments!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

