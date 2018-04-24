Pregnant Pippa Middleton Meets Her Newborn Nephew

Pippa Middleton just met her new nephew.

Kate Middleton's younger sister visited Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The royal baby's aunt wore a pink coat and turtleneck for the occasion and shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

According to a source, Pippa arrived at Kensington Palace around 11 a.m. and left at about 12:50 p.m. The insider said she appeared to be in a "very happy mood."

Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child on April 23.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

However, Pippa isn't the only family member who's met the newborn. William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to St. Mary's Hospital on Monday to meet their new sibling. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also gave the public a glimpse of their new baby boy upon exiting the hospital.

The Middleton family certainly is growing. On April 21, The Sun on Sunday reported Pippa is pregnant with her first child. Neither Pippa nor her family has commented on the reports. Pippa and her husband James Matthews tied the knot last May.

While William and Kate have yet to announce the new baby's name, we're sure Aunt Pippa has the scoop.

