Pregnant Pippa Middleton Meets Her Newborn Nephew

Pippa Middleton just met her new nephew.

Kate Middleton's younger sister visited Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The royal baby's aunt wore a pink coat and turtleneck for the occasion and shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

According to a source, Pippa arrived at Kensington Palace around 11 a.m. and left at about 12:50 p.m. The insider said she appeared to be in a "very happy mood."

Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child on April 23.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."