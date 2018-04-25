Prince William Jokes About Baby Names and Gives an Update on Life With a Newborn

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:54 AM

Life with a newborn seems to be going well for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Just days after the proud parents welcomed their third child, the Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. There, he gave an update on his new baby boy.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good." 

The royal also revealed that both the child and Kate are "doing very well." He even joked about possible baby names. When Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked William if he's considered the name Alexander for the little one, William replied, "Well, it's funny you should say that. It's a good name."

The Dean of Westminster also quipped that Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, would like the baby's name to be Jerry.

"Jerry is a strong name, absolutely," William said.

However, William and Kate have yet to officially announce the little one's name.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome Baby No. 3: See the Royal Couple as Kids

William attended the service with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also attended a Dawn Service earlier in the day in honor of the national day of remembrance. Upon arriving at Westminster Abbey, William greeted his future sister-in-law with a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Prince William, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate gave birth to the fifth heir to the throne at St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the Palace tweeted. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

 

William and Kate also gave the world its first glimpse of the new family member upon exiting the hospital.

