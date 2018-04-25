Channing Tatum attended CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas on Tuesday and made his first red carpet appearance since announcing his separation from Jenna Dewan.

Tatum walked the red carpet with his Smallfoot costars Zendaya and Common. The Magic Mike star looked sharp in a suit and gray button-down shirt.

Once inside the Warner Bros. event, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Tatum took the stage with Zendaya, Common and Will Arnett to talk about the new animated film.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the event. Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina were there to promote their new film Ocean's 8. Bradley Cooper, Isla Fischer, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms were also there.