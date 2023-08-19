What Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey's Marriage Was Like on Newlyweds—and in Real Life

Watch : Did Nick Lachey SHADE Ex Jessica Simpson on Love Is Blind Reunion?

When Nick Lachey quipped that marriage "is always better the second time" during the Love Is Blind third season reunion last November, that could've just been a bit of throwaway banter. But it caught viewers' attention.

Because they remember Lachey's first time. And don't we all, for that matter?

It's been almost 21 years since he wed Jessica Simpson and, even though they've long since moved on and each have three children with their current spouses—marriage being better the second time for both—the energy they once sparked in the celebrity universe remains. And thanks to TikTok, everything retro is new again.

"It's amazing what publicity can do," Simpson cracked to Bustle about the Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica clips being shared this summer, ripe for a closer look.