Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Light the fireworks! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged.

The actor popped the question with a romantic proposal on Valentine's Day. The singer confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the shiny new sparkler on Instagram.

"Full bloom," she wrote on Friday alongside a snapshot of the couple. The picture also gave fans a close-up of Perry's ring—which appeared to have a colorful center stone, as well as several surrounding diamonds.

Her hubby-to-be also confirmed the news by sharing the same photo on his social media platform.

"Lifetimes," he wrote.

It looks like Bloom pulled off quite the romantic proposal, too. Fans could spot red, heart-shaped balloons in the background of the photo. Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, also published pictures of the big event on Facebook. The photos showed the bride-to-be cuddling with her fiancé underneath a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement.

"Look who got engaged last night," the proud mom wrote on Facebook.

Perry was certainly dressed for the occasion, too. She wore a stunning, pink gown by Alessandra Rich for the evening and accessorized her look with heart-shaped earrings.

Of course, several of their fans congratulated the duo on social media.

The two certainly had a lot to celebrate. Not only did Perry get engaged on Thursday, but she also released her new song with Zedd "365."