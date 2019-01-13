On May 20, 2016, after months of poorly-managed secrecy, including a night out at the amfAR Gala where they played it incredibly cool in front of the house photographers, Katy made things Insta-official when she shared a photo of her and Orlando sprawled out on the staircase of a gorgeous mansion with the caption, "we cannes't."

As spring gave way to summer, a source told E! News that things were getting more serious between the two than anyone had even imagined. "They are in love and happier than ever. [Orlando] would like to get engaged to [Katy] before the year is up," the insider said.

By July, Orlando was performing the role of proud boyfriend as Katy took the stage at the Democratic National Convention, snapping a pic of her on his iPhone from the stands as she spoke and performed her hit track "Roar." Days later, Katy would reveal on Twitter that "Lando" even helped her out with her speech.

A month later, they would take their steamy romance overseas yet again for a trip to Sardinia in southern Italy. "Katy and Orlando enjoy traveling together, so whenever they have an opportunity they try to make it work," a source told E! News. "All of Katy's friends and family like Orlando, so bringing him away with her is always a great time."

But while there, they'd get caught up in their first bit of international scandal when, while enjoying an afternoon of paddleboarding, Orlando stripped down to his birthday suit and was photographed by an incredibly intrusive paparazzo. In the immediate aftermath, he would joke about the incident on Instagram, with a video of him running in slow-motion captioned, "when you are chasing down the guy who stole your swimming trunks."

But the following April, he'd open up to Elle U.K. about the shock of being caught in such an intimate moment. "I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything," he recalled. "I had a moment of feeling free. What can I tell you? Note to self: You're never free. Ha!"