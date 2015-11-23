Did Nicki Minaj Throw Shade at Jennifer Lopez's "Anaconda" Performance During the American Music Awards?

While most would agree that Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed her performances at the 2015 American Music Awards Sunday night, it looks like Nicki Minaj won't be part of the group.
J.Lo opened the show with a medley of pop hits, including Minaj's "Anaconda." Lopez popped, locked and dropped it all while putting her booty on display—the song is about butts, after all—and even though the crowd went while for it, Minaj did not. The camera panned to the song's original performer, who seemed to look a little less than thrilled at J.Lo's song choice.
Because the Internet doesn't miss a thing, everyone quickly responded to Minaj's supposed shade and called her out for it.
But the "Starships" songstress wasn't going to have any rumors swirling, so she also turned to Twitter to clear the air and deny any purported side-eye. "lol says what all? I'm looking at my own face on the screen when I'm looking to the right," she wrote in response to a fan. "I turn Bak & look @ her."
Despite her clear denial, fans continued to speculate about Minaj's dismissal of Lopez's performance, which we can't really blame them for because at MTV's 2015 Video Music Awards Minaj put Miley Cyrus on blast. Cyrus handled the situation pretty gracefully and quickly moved past the awkward moment. But it just goes to show that anything can happen when Minaj is at an awards show.
J.Lo's performance aside, Minaj had a pretty good evening because she took home awards for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Album for The Pinkprint, beating out J. Cole for 2014 Forest Hills Drive and Drake's album If You're Reading This It's Too Late.