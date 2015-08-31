Miley Cyrus' Reaction to Nicki Minaj's Onstage Diss Proves Nothing Was Staged—Watch!

When it comes to award shows, today's viewers are a jaded bunch. To them, every "surprise guest," every "impromptu" speech and all the "onstage hijinks" were meticulously planned out beforehand as an attempt to shock viewers and up the coverage around the event.

So when Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus, live onstage in front of everybody, a lot of people's initial reaction was that it was all a setup. Or that Nicki and Miley had planned it beforehand as a way to keep their names in all the VMA stories. And we would actually agree with the doubters…if it weren't for this footage of Miley's reaction when Nicki called her a "bitch" and then threw to her with a look of shade so powerful, the next eclipse is going to tag Nicki in to do its job.