2021 People's Choice Awards
2015 American Music Awards: Complete List of Winners

Taylor Swift, One Direction and Justin Bieber are favored to win big Sunday night

By Mike Vulpo, McKenna Aiello Nov 23, 2015 1:43 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsAmerican Music Awards
The Weeknd, Grammy Nomination 2016Lester Cohen/WireImage

And the winner is...

Sunday night is being dedicated to music's most talented as the 2015 American Music Awards crown the top performers of the year in a variety of categories. While Taylor Swift has the most nominations with a whopping six, there are still plenty of opportunities for other singers to win big.

As a large group of famous presenters including Gigi Hadid, Prince and Ciara hand out the shiny bright trophies, we're keeping track of all the award recipients.

So who's a proud winner this evening? Take a look below as we update throughout the night! 

Artist of the Year:  One Direction

Song of the Year: "Blank Space," Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Pop/Rock Album: 1989, Taylor Swift

Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Country Album: Anything Goes, Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group: One Direction

Favorite Latin Artist: Enrique Iglesias

Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Calvin Harris

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan

Top Soundtrack: Pitch Perfect 2

Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album: The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj

New Artist of the Year Presented by Kohl's: Sam Hunt

Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite Country Female Artist: Carrie Underwood

Collaboration of the Year Un-Leashed by T-Mobile: "Where Are Ü Now," Skrillex & Diplo feat. Justin Bieber

Favorite Alternative Rock Artist: Fall Out Boy

Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

