2015 American Music Awards: Complete List of Winners

And the winner is...
Sunday night is being dedicated to music's most talented as the 2015 American Music Awards crown the top performers of the year in a variety of categories. While Taylor Swift has the most nominations with a whopping six, there are still plenty of opportunities for other singers to win big.
As a large group of famous presenters including Gigi Hadid, Prince and Ciara hand out the shiny bright trophies, we're keeping track of all the award recipients.
So who's a proud winner this evening? Take a look below as we update throughout the night!
Artist of the Year: One Direction
Song of the Year: "Blank Space," Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Pop/Rock Album: 1989, Taylor Swift
Favorite Soul/R&B Album: Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Country Album: Anything Goes, Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group: One Direction
Favorite Latin Artist: Enrique Iglesias
Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Casting Crowns
Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist: Calvin Harris
Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Male Artist: Luke Bryan
Top Soundtrack: Pitch Perfect 2
Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album: The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj
New Artist of the Year Presented by Kohl's: Sam Hunt
Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite Country Female Artist: Carrie Underwood
Collaboration of the Year Un-Leashed by T-Mobile: "Where Are Ü Now," Skrillex & Diplo feat. Justin Bieber
Favorite Alternative Rock Artist: Fall Out Boy
Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Tune in to Fashion Police's brand-new American Music Awards special tomorrow at 8 p.m., only on E!
PHOTOS: See the 2015 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals