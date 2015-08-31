Miley Cyrus' Craziest Moments at the 2015 MTV VMAs (Including That Awkward Onstage Spat With You-Know-Who)

One of these days, Miley Cyrus will learn to come out of her shell.

Just kidding, she was straight bonkers during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and we loved every minute of it. Her outfits, her beef with Nicki Minaj that played out live in front of everyone…it was all gold. But yeah, the people who were responsible for censoring her probably got carpal tunnel from slapping the button so much.

At least Miley knew right from the beginning that she might never be asked back, because she said at the top of the show that she was sure this would be the last time MTV would let her host.