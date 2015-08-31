2015 MTV Video Music Awards: 5 Things You Didn't See on TV

You saw Miley Cyrus rock some rather outrageous—and barely-there—outfits. You watched Kanye West give a head-scratching acceptance speech. And Nicky Minaj and Taylor Swift showed you that there is definitely no bad blood between them.

But what did you miss that the cameras didn't catch at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards?

A lot!

From Jared Leto to Taylor's amazingly gorgeous squad, here I give you five things you didn't see last night on TV…

1. Commando Host: Miley really wasn't wearing underwear during the show. At least she wasn't when she wore that white mini-dress decorated with pom-poms. "I knew I should have worn underwear tonight," she said to the fans that were apparently getting an eyeful from the stage front pit area. Even her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, told me before the show, "Expect the unexpected."

2. Fashion Roadkill: Miley almost landed flat on her pretty face when she tripped on her floor-length coat while walking down the stars of the side stage. Fortunately, she regained her balance before going splat!