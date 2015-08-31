Kanye West Apologizes for Being "Disrespectful" to Taylor Swift During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Kanye West might have just out Kanye-d himself.

The rapper's artistic contributions to the music industry were honored in a big way during Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards, but not without an acceptance speech that blew any previous Kanye moments way out of the water.

West received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, an accolade previously awarded to superstars like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Madonna and The Beatles throughout the show's more than 20-year tenure.

Prior to Yeezy taking the stage, Taylor Swift reminisced on the infamous 2009 VMAs Best Female Video debacle that pinned the two hit makers against each other for years to follow. The "Bad Blood" singer revealed any feud between the two was laid to rest long ago, admitting that Kanye's 2004 College Dropout was the first album she bought on iTunes.

"I'm really happy for you and Imma let you finish but Kanye has had one of the greatest careers of all time," Swift playfully joked as the honoree prepared to deliver his speech.