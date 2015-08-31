All of Miley Cyrus' Wildest, Most Outrageous (or Otherwise Naked) Outfits From the 2015 MTV VMAs—Take a Look!

So that's what a Miley Cyrus-hosted awards show looks like.

No doubt about it, hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards proved one of Miley's most (if not the most) outrageous gigs yet. There was an on-stage tiff with Nicki Minaj, an attempt to out-do Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscars selfie, a few references to peace and pot, several near-miss nip slips followed by an actual nip slip and many, many more unforgettable moments. Which were all valid jaw-droppers, but paled in comparison to the shocking display that was Miley's VMAs wardrobe.

Thought Miley's scandalous chandelier-meets-suspenders outfit (brought to you by Versace) was shocking? Think again. The 22-year-old whipped up no less than nine theatrical ensembles that captured her, errr, wild child spirit. We saw Miley in a prismatic polka-dot jumpsuit adorned with colorful daisy embellishments, and then flashy mirrored two-piece set complete with a matching scrunchie.