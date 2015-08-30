BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus Shares a Nude Photo Hours Before the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards—See Her NSFW Selfie!

She's already being super Miley before she Mileys the heck out of everybody at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Miley Cyrus is already being extra Miley before she Mileys the heck out of everybody watching the 2015 MTV VMAs.

The 22-year-old pop star is hosting the live ceremony, almost exactly two years to the day she shocked the world and killed her Hannah Montana good girl image with a racy VMAs performance of her own. On Sunday, hours before the 2015 show, she posted on Instagram a censored iPhone selfie of herself standing buck naked in front of a mirror.

"When yiew da host so you gotta get to the #vmas early AF!!!!!" wrote Cyrus, who is known for her frequent nude and other risqué pics.

PHOTOS: Most memorable looks ever to hit the MTV VMAs red carpet

A day before, Cyrus posted on her page photos and videos of herself sporting a zany, skintight, fruit and veggie-printed jumpsuit while hanging out with 87-year-old Instagram star Helen Van Winkle, aka Baddie Winkle.

"You make me feel under-dressed," Cyrus had joked. "I'm usually under-dressed, though. You know that's my thing."

The 2015 MTV VMAs air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Check out a full list of nominees.

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' naked and nearly-nude pics

