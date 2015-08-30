Miley Cyrus Shares a Nude Photo Hours Before the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards—See Her NSFW Selfie!

Miley Cyrus is already being extra Miley before she Mileys the heck out of everybody watching the 2015 MTV VMAs.

The 22-year-old pop star is hosting the live ceremony, almost exactly two years to the day she shocked the world and killed her Hannah Montana good girl image with a racy VMAs performance of her own. On Sunday, hours before the 2015 show, she posted on Instagram a censored iPhone selfie of herself standing buck naked in front of a mirror.

"When yiew da host so you gotta get to the #vmas early AF!!!!!" wrote Cyrus, who is known for her frequent nude and other risqué pics.