Miley Cyrus, 2015 MTV VMAs Host, Wears Skintight Fruit & Veggie-Printed Catsuit Before Show—Look!

Let the crazy and fun VMAs outfits commence!
Miley Cyrus has debuted a zany look ahead of her anticipated performance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Award and it is just adorable.
In photos and videos posted on her Instagram page late on Saturday, the 22-year-old pop star appears backstage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in a $230 skintight, off-the-shoulder Lycra EKAT catsuit printed with watermelons, coconuts, avocados, strawberries, chili peppers, broccoli, artichokes and, er, what appear to be containers of French fries, paired with colorful, printed smiley face slippers. She also sports bleached blond dread-lock extensions.
In the clips, Cyrus, known for her risque looks and antics since she annihilated her Hannah Montana persona with a racy performance at the 2013 VMAs, talks to 87-year-old Instagram star Helen Van Winkle, aka Baddie Winkle. She is dressed in a colorful sweat suit with flowers, clouds and the word "Dreams" printed on it.
"You make me feel under-dressed," Cyrus tells her. "I'm usually under-dressed, though. You know that's my thing."
"I watch you all the time," Baddie Winkle says."
"Me and Baddie actually have very similar tastes," Cyrus continues. "We probably shop at a lot of the same stores."
Later in the day, Cyrus shared...a nude selfie.
The 2015 MTV VMAs take place live on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Check out a full list of nominees.