Miley Cyrus, 2015 MTV VMAs Host, Wears Skintight Fruit & Veggie-Printed Catsuit Before Show—Look!

Let the crazy and fun VMAs outfits commence!

Miley Cyrus has debuted a zany look ahead of her anticipated performance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Award and it is just adorable.

In photos and videos posted on her Instagram page late on Saturday, the 22-year-old pop star appears backstage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in a $230 skintight, off-the-shoulder Lycra EKAT catsuit printed with watermelons, coconuts, avocados, strawberries, chili peppers, broccoli, artichokes and, er, what appear to be containers of French fries, paired with colorful, printed smiley face slippers. She also sports bleached blond dread-lock extensions.