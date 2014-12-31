OMG! Johnny Depp Is Completely Unrecognizable While Filming Yoga Hosers: See the Shocking Photo!

Is that you, Johnny Depp?!

The 51-year-old actor was completely unrecognizable when he was photographed on the set of his upcoming film Yoga Hosers, which also stars the actor's daughter, 15-year-old Lily-Rose Depp.

Sporting a goatee, bushy eyebrows and what seemingly appears to be a prosthetic nose, the Academy Award-nominated thesp looked nothing like his handsome (and often swoonworthy!) self while filming the upcoming Kevin Smith-directed flick.

Depp, who was dressed as an older gentleman, appears to have put on weight for his role in the forthcoming comedy, which is a spin off of Smith's horror flick Tusk and is the second installment in his True North trilogy of movies that involve Canadian myths and culture.