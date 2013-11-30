5 Biggest Stories of the Week: Family Guy Death, Best and Worst Moments From the AMAs and More!

Fans of Family Guy are mourning the loss of Brian, who was killed off in last week's episode on Seth MacFarlane's animated series. The family dog had been in each and every episode since the pilot. He was tragically hit by a car and died.

But that wasn't the only story that had people talking.

Here are the five biggest stories of the week!

Family Guy's Shocking Death: Executive producer Steve Callaghan spoke to E! News exclusively right after the stunning episode and revealed how the decision came about to make this crucial decision.

"Well, this was an idea that got pitched in the writers room and it sort of caught fire, and we thought it could be a fun way to shake things up," Callaghan said. "As soon as this idea came up, we started talking about what the next couple episodes could be and we got very excited about the way this change will affect the family dynamics and the characters."

But why Brian?! "It seemed more in the realm of reality that a dog would get hit by a car, than if one of the kids died. As much as we love Brian, and as much as everyone loves their pets, we felt it would be more traumatic to lose one of the kids, rather than the family pet."