5 Biggest Stories of the Week: Family Guy Death, Best and Worst Moments From the AMAs and More!

Fans of Family Guy are mourning the loss of Brian, who was killed off in last week's episode on Seth MacFarlane's animated series. The family dog had been in each and every episode since the pilot. He was tragically hit by a car and died.
But that wasn't the only story that had people talking.
Here are the five biggest stories of the week!
Family Guy's Shocking Death: Executive producer Steve Callaghan spoke to E! News exclusively right after the stunning episode and revealed how the decision came about to make this crucial decision.
"Well, this was an idea that got pitched in the writers room and it sort of caught fire, and we thought it could be a fun way to shake things up," Callaghan said. "As soon as this idea came up, we started talking about what the next couple episodes could be and we got very excited about the way this change will affect the family dynamics and the characters."
But why Brian?! "It seemed more in the realm of reality that a dog would get hit by a car, than if one of the kids died. As much as we love Brian, and as much as everyone loves their pets, we felt it would be more traumatic to lose one of the kids, rather than the family pet."
Best, Worst and Jaw Dropping Moments From the American Music Awards: The American Music Awards was packed with electrifying performances, touching tributes and moments that made us stare at the television screen with our jaws on the floor.
From Rihanna receiving the Icon Award from her mother, to Lady Gaga and R.Kelly, or should we say President Robert's, sizzling duet and of course, Miley Cyrus' cat-themed "Wrecking Ball" performance, check out the best, worst and biggest jaw-dropping moments from the night!
Kim Kardashian Thinks Seth Rogen and James Franco's "Bound 2" Parody Is...: It was only a matter of time before someone parodied Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's performance in the rapper's fairytale-like music video for "Bound 2."
Seth Rogen and James Franco were those people, and they released a highly entertaining version called "Bound 3" on Monday, Nov. 25. The laugh-out-loud clip, complete with the duo straddling on a motorcycle, features a shirtless Rogen as the E! star and Franco as Yeezy.
So, did they receive Kardashian's approval?
"You nailed it!!! Sooo funny!" the 33-year-old wrote and retweeted Rogen's original tweet presenting the video with her message of support.
Without missing a beat, Rogen responded, "thanks! Some of those positions were really uncomfortable. That s--t is harder than it looks."
As for Kanye, "he laughed so hard at this" Kim revealed on Twitter.
Justin Timberlake Does Taylor Swift's Surprised Face at Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake walked away with multiple AMA's on Sunday, Nov. 24. But perhaps the highlight of their combined wins, was when Justin Timberlake did a "surprised Taylor Swift face" at Taylor Swift on his way to accepting the Favorite Album, Soul/R&B award. And she did a "surprised Taylor Swift face" back. And they did it together.
See the entertaining moment for yourself!
Mila Kunis Goes Grocery Shopping With Ashton Kutcher's Mom Ahead of Thanksgiving: Mila Kunis prepared for Thanksgiving with a trip to the grocery store, with beau Ashton Kutcher's mom, Diane!
The 30-year-old actress and her potential mother-in-law to be were photographed exiting a Los Angeles local grocery store on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with a shopping cart full of goodies, including, beer, soda, greens and tinfoil wrap, among lots of other food that was packed away in shopping bags.