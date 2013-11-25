Justin Timberlake Did Taylor Swift's Surprised Face…at Taylor Swift—You Have to See the GIF!

Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake both won a lot of awards at last night's 2013 American Music Awards. How surprising! How shocking! For absolutely no one! Heck, Taylor Swift didn't even brush off her "surprised Taylor Swift face" when she won Artist of the Year.

But Justin Timberlake did do a "surprised Taylor Swift face" at Taylor Swift. And she did a "surprised Taylor Swift face" back. And they did it together. And somehow the Internet did not explode.

For a refresher, this is what Taylor Swift looks like when she's surprised ("surprised"):