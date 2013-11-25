Vote Now!

2013 American Music Awards: The Best, Worst and Jaw Dropping Moments!

Lady Gaga and R.Kelly's performance, Rihanna's touching mom moment, and more from this year's AMAs!

This year's American Music Awards was packed with moments that made us swoon, made us cheer, and made us stare at the screen in confusion.

From Rihanna's Icon Award win to Lady Gaga and R.Kelly's performance and Miley Cyrus's puzzling animated kitten, there were many memorable moments to be had.

Check out our picks for the best, worst and jaw dropping scenes from the 2013 American Music Awards!

Check out the big winners at this year's AMAs!

The Best:

Rihanna's Touching Moment With Her Mom: We're still a little puzzled over why Bill Maher introduced the "Stay" crooner to the stage for her soulful rendition of "Diamonds," but there was a super sweet moment to be had after Rihanna stunned in a black gown during her performance of the song. When the singer stepped on stage to pick up the AMAs first-ever Icon Award, her mom came out carrying the trophy.

"I'm so proud of you," her mom, Monica Braithwaite, said. "I know your journey hasn't been an easy one, but tonight I admire and applaud you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused. It's amazing how you manage to take good from all your experiences." 

 

 

Justin Timberlake's Boredom: The "TKO" crooner looked super bored in the audience in the midst of Pitbull's nostalgic show opener. "It's a Miracle I'm here tonight," Pitbull said. The camera soon cut to Timberlake looking aloof and clapping slowly in the audience. He miraculously came to life though when he won Favorite Pop/Rock male, telling Taylor Swift she looked "lovely tonight" as he accepted the award from her. He went on to completely own the show winning Favorite male R&B/Soul Artist, Favorite male Pop/Rock artist and Favorite R&B/Soul Album for The 20/20 Experience

Best & worst dressed at the 2013 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez's Celia Cruz Tribute: Dressed up in a colorful flamenco-style dress to pay tribute to the late salsa icon, J.Lo hit the stage with a gaggle of dancers for a performance that caused the audience to leap to their feet. 

One Direction's First Big Win: Taylor and her ex-Harry Styles went head to head for favorite pop/rock album, with the boy band taking home the award in the end. The nod was particularly special to the group considering it was their first time at the AMAs and their first win.

Rihanna rocks strapless bra top and see-through skirt for 2013 American Music Awards

The Worst:

Pitbull's Twerking Contest: We don't know if Pitbull was having a twerking contest or what, but when he brought four ladies clad in black onesies on the stage to do a few dance moves, (the Doo Doo Brown, etc.) a very awkward moment ensued.

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly (President Robert)'s Performance: In what looked like a "Trapped in the Closet" reboot, R. Kelly sang his way through "Do What You Want" as President Robert, while Mother Monster crooned the duet dressed as what appeared to be Marilyn Monroe. Never one to put on a tame performance, the pop star ended up getting straddled by R. Kelly before the show was done.

Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera stun at the AMAs in nearly identical white dresses

The Jaw Dropper: 

The Talking Cat in Miley Cyrus' performance background: What does a talking (and crying) kitten have to do with a wrecking ball? We're not sure. That aside, the singer hit the stage rocking a very high cut-out leotard with kittens all over it and performed in front of a backdrop that had a huge anime kitten in it. ABC did its best to cut around her barely-there onesie. 

2013 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals!

