Best & Worst Dressed at the 2013 American Music Awards

Were you underwhelmed by this year's American Music Award red carpet looks? Us too. Or to put it bluntly: There were a lot of fashion fails on tonight's red carpet.
Even gals with fabulous bodies like Heidi Klum and Ciara couldn't pull of sheer dresses, despite their best attempts. On the other end of the spectrum, Emma Roberts completely covered her figure in a too large dress that looked similar to a plastic sac.
There were a few bright spots. Take Taylor Swift who literally glowed in a gold Julien MacDonald mini—definitely our favorite look of the night. Or Nicole Richie who wowed in a white hot Emilio Pucci gown.
That being said we're pretty sure Joan Rivers and the Fashion Police crew are going to have a field day with this awards show.