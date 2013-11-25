Emma Roberts Geeks Out Meeting One Direction, Lady Gaga at American Music Awards—See the Pics!

Who knew Emma Roberts was a 1D super fan?

The actress was tapped to introduce the boys of One Direction prior to their performance the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24. The American Horror Story: Coven scene stealer was so excited to meet the boy band, however, that she stopped two of them on the red carpet and asked to take a few selfies.

The TV star looked radiant in a Lanvin dress, which she paired with a Rodo clutch and Casadei pumps. "I've been eyeing them for about 20 minutes," she told Jenna Ushkowitz and Zendaya on the red carpet. "I'm so excited to see them. I think they're so talented."

After snapping a snapshot with Liam Payne, Roberts uploaded the picture to Instagram and wrote, "#OneDirection you made my night!!!!"