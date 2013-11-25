Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Nicole Richie, Kendall Jenner & More Stars with the Best Beauty Looks at the 2013 AMAs

Gold eye shadow and red lips top our makeup moments

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013 5:12 AMTags
TrendsChristina AguileraNicole RichieBeautyTaylor SwiftHairKendall JennerMakeupAmerican Music Awards
Nicole Richie, Taylor Swift, American Music Awards BeautyGetty Images; ABC

Not surprisingly, many of our best dressed stars also had our favorite beauty looks—hey, that just means these stars were looking flawless from head to toe.

Probably our top makeup pick for the night was Nicole Richie who complemented her gold accessories with a matching eyeshadow, over a perfect black cat eye. The star kept the attention on her glowing face by sweeping her hair back into modern French twist.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift let her hair down in a big way. The singer sported a volumous, tousled style. The soft effect contrasted nicely with the hard metallic fabric of her gold mini dress.

NEWS: Kylie Jenner debuts bangs at the AMAs

Getty Images

Of course there were a few statement lips on the red carpet as well. The best examples being Kendall Jenner and Christina Aguilera. The E! star rocked a super sexy cheery red lipstick, which wasn't as exciting as sister Kylie Jenner's new bangs but it certainly was gorgeous.  While The Voice star opted for a tangerine tint, which seemed like the perfect update to her classic Old Hollywood hair and makeup.

Which AMA's beauty look was your favorite?

PHOTOS: Best & worst dressed at the AMAs

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

4

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over