R. Kelly Straddles Lady Gaga on Oval Office Desk During 2013 American Music Awards Performance

Just a week after getting downright frisky on Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga and R. Kelly were at it again.

During their live performance of "Do What U Want" at the 2013 American Music Awards, Mother Monster got straddled by "President Robert" in what appeared to be the Oval Office.

Yup, you read that right.

Their racy duet started with a little flirty telephone action with the Commander in Chief and ended with a nostalgic twist to Gaga's whirlwind career.

And while it wasn't spelled out, the entire number did seem to echo Marilyn Monroe's scandal with President John F. Kennedy many decades ago.