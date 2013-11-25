R. Kelly Straddles Lady Gaga on Oval Office Desk During 2013 American Music Awards Performance

Just a week after getting downright frisky on Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga and R. Kelly were at it again.
During their live performance of "Do What U Want" at the 2013 American Music Awards, Mother Monster got straddled by "President Robert" in what appeared to be the Oval Office.
Yup, you read that right.
Their racy duet started with a little flirty telephone action with the Commander in Chief and ended with a nostalgic twist to Gaga's whirlwind career.
And while it wasn't spelled out, the entire number did seem to echo Marilyn Monroe's scandal with President John F. Kennedy many decades ago.
Everything from the blond wig, beaded dance ensemble, and bold red lip hinted that the "Applause" singer was trying her hand at portraying the one-time Playboy beauty queen.
After their in-office gyrating finished, and a full-blown dance number ensued, President Kelly denounced having anything to do with the sexy singer. Hmmm..again, historical references anyone?
Heartbroken, Gaga was then left to sing the rest of the song on her own.
Video footage showing the singer as a child playing piano was aired on a major screen behind her as she belted out the final notes to the song.
The head-turning performance was certainly cause for pause…and possibly applause.
What did you think of Gaga and Kelly on the American Music Awards? Weigh in below.
